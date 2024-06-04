Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively step out after newborn’s name, gender was leaked

Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a walk with wife Blake Lively following the leaked revelation of their newborn’s name and gender.
According to Daily Mail, the two were spotted going for “a romantic arm-in-arm stroll” somewhere near their penthouse apartment in Manhattan today, on Monday.
This comes just four days after them sharing some steamy moments at one of Taylor Swift’s Madrid concerts.
Ryan Reynolds was dressed in a sky blue button-up mixed up with grey slacks and a pair of Converse sneakers, sealing his outfit with shades and a baseball cap.
On the other hand, beau Blake Lively had opted to keep it just as casual with a black tank top tucked right into blue jeans.
To match with her long-time husband, she had worn a matching set of white Converse as well!
The duo was blessed with a baby four months ago, in February 2023, whose name and gender has been hushed up for now.
Someone has however leaked this top-secret to In Touch.
Their source claimed that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest child is a girl, who has been named Obi, which is “short for a longer name with an origin that’s incredibly deep and meaningful.”