Royal

Prince William finds ‘new circle’ in Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s absence

Prince William seeking solace in two new buddies

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024

Prince William has been confining his pain in two new friends as Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment and Prince Harry permanently moved to America.


These buddies are Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and her daughter Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall.

Both men were seen sharing some intimate moments with Prince William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party, which was thrown on King Charles’ behalf.

As told by OK Magazine, Prince of Wales hosted it alongside Zara herself, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

This means that he’s growing incredibly closer to Princess Anne’s “inner circle” amid reports of Princess Beatrice being proposed as a “backup plan” for Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

Speaking of the Duke of Sussex, royal commentator Jennie Bond said, “When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult.”

“Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer. This is a time when Prince William needs all the love and support he can get from his family,” she added.

The royal correspondent analyzed that in Prince Harry’s absence, the Prince of Wales has “no shoulder to cry on,” so it’s good that he has found brothers in Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall quickly.

Royal News

