Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See

Kensington Palace is keeping up with the monthly tradition!
As the monthly rewind series continues, the Palace summarised Prince William and Kate Middleton’s June by sharing a special recap of the month’s highlights.
Taking to the Stories of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official joint Instagram account on Tuesday, July 1, the Royals wrapped up the month of June featuring key moments and engagements.
The recap began with William’s visit at the Army Air Corps as its Colonel-in-Chief, followed by the Royal Cornwall Show, where he marked his presence alongside Duchess Sophie as the Patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.
“Delighted to attend with The Duchess of Edinburgh,” stated the Story’s caption.
The third highlight featured Princess Kate’s visit to V&A East Storehouse where she celebrated the joy of creative opportunity and craft.
Next in the monthly rewind was the high-profile Trooping the Colour event, which marked the official birthday celebrations of King Charles.
“Thank you to everyone involved,” penned the Palace.
This major event was followed by Prince William’s 43rd birthday on June 21, 2025, when Kate Middleton and their three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – wished the future King a very happy birthday with a personal message and a never-before-seen snap.
“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” they captioned the post.
William’s birthday was followed by his visit to the Principality of Monaco to attend the high-stakes London Climate Action Week, where he was joined by Prince Albert II and several other key leaders and activists.
In the next Story, Kensington Palace shared a highlight on eighth and final episode of William’s BBC wildlife series, Guardian, along with a link to watch the show.
The Stories then featured the father of three’s heartwarming wish to the Lionesses for the 2025 Women’s Euro Championship.
Concluding the June monthly rewind, Kensington Palace thanked the Royal Family, Army Air Corps, V&M East, Earthshot Prize, Robert Irwin photography, United for Wildlife, BBC Earth, and the Lionesses by tagging their official Instagram handles.