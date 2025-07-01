Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday

Late Princess Diana is receiving immense love from her loved one on her 64th birthday.
The brother of Diana, Charles Earl Spencer has shared a delightful and never-before-seen photo from the late Princess's sixth birthday.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 1st, the ninth Earl of Spencer family shared a black-and-white photo of him with his late sister.
In the photo the brother-sister duo were flashing a wide smile as they posed for the camera hopped on a camel's back.
"Another July 1st, from long ago - 1967, in fact: for Diana’s 6th birthday party, my father (standing, left) - to huge excitement - secured the services of Bert the Camel, from Peterborough Zoo," read the caption alongside the photo.
The unseen childhood photo of Diana was flooded with heartfelt wishes from her ardent fans worldwide.
One fan wrote, "Fantastic picture ! Thankyou for sharing and I’m thinking about you and your family today Earl Spencer."
Another added, "I remember your beautiful sister every year on this day. Happy Heavenly Birthday Diana."
For the unversed, Princess Diana died in a fatal car accident in 1997, in Paris.