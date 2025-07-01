King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility

King Frederik made a dignified appearance as he took on a major royal duty.
Soon after his wife, Queen Mary, wrapped up her state visit to Nigeria and returned to Denmark, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account on Monday, June 30, to report about the Monarch’s new engagements.
“One of France's largest warships, the Mistral, is these days docked at the quay at Toldboden in Copenhagen as part of the French Navy's international operation Jeanne d'Arc,” shared the insider.
They continued, “On this occasion, His Majesty the King visited the ship, which is part of a five-month sailing trip with a focus on education and security policy.”
Speaking about Frederik’s new duty, the Palace noted, “During his visit, the King was shown around and was presented with the hangar deck with helicopters, the operating center and the advanced hospital section, which is part of the ship's total capacity.”
“The king also met French cadets and crew members who are taking part in the mission. Meanwhile, the ship has visited West Africa, Latin America and the Arctic area north of Greenland,” the Palace shared.
In the post, the Royals also noted, “Mistral is among the largest units in the French Navy and measures about 199 meters in length and 32 meters in width. It has capacity for helicopters, tanks and more than 600 people.”
Alongside the caption, the Royal Family dropped a couple of photos from King Frederik’s presence at the event, where he served major style goals in his army uniform.
Moreover, this update of King Frederik comes just a few days after Queen Mary championed key responsibilities during her state visit to Nigeria.