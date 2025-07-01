King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility

Denmark’s King Frederik stepped out solo for his latest royal engagement after Queen Mary returns to the country following Nigeria trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility
King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility

King Frederik made a dignified appearance as he took on a major royal duty.

Soon after his wife, Queen Mary, wrapped up her state visit to Nigeria and returned to Denmark, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account on Monday, June 30, to report about the Monarch’s new engagements.

“One of France's largest warships, the Mistral, is these days docked at the quay at Toldboden in Copenhagen as part of the French Navy's international operation Jeanne d'Arc,” shared the insider.

They continued, “On this occasion, His Majesty the King visited the ship, which is part of a five-month sailing trip with a focus on education and security policy.”

Speaking about Frederik’s new duty, the Palace noted, “During his visit, the King was shown around and was presented with the hangar deck with helicopters, the operating center and the advanced hospital section, which is part of the ship's total capacity.”

During the major royal engagement, the Danish Monarch also met with French cadets and crew members, who are taking part in the mission.

“The king also met French cadets and crew members who are taking part in the mission. Meanwhile, the ship has visited West Africa, Latin America and the Arctic area north of Greenland,” the Palace shared.

In the post, the Royals also noted, “Mistral is among the largest units in the French Navy and measures about 199 meters in length and 32 meters in width. It has capacity for helicopters, tanks and more than 600 people.”

Alongside the caption, the Royal Family dropped a couple of photos from King Frederik’s presence at the event, where he served major style goals in his army uniform.

Moreover, this update of King Frederik comes just a few days after Queen Mary championed key responsibilities during her state visit to Nigeria.

Read more : Royal
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Princess Josefa breaks silence on ‘sudden’ death of husband Prince Harald von Hohenzollern
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation
The Royal Household's Sovereign Grant Report disclosed the staggering cost of King Charles, Queen Camilla's trip
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
The Royal Family is set to undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie has been close cousins with the Duke of Sussex since they were kids
King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance
King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance
David Beckham made surprise appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship earlier this week
Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon 2025 with Princess Beatrice
Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon 2025 with Princess Beatrice
The Duchess of York made her first appearance at the tournament after 24 years
Prince William meets with future football stars ahead of UEFA championship
Prince William meets with future football stars ahead of UEFA championship
The Prince of Wales made surprise visit to the St. George's Park earlier this week
King Charles sidelines Prince Harry as he lauds William in special tribute
King Charles sidelines Prince Harry as he lauds William in special tribute
Prince Harry receives fresh blow from King Charles as the monarch ignored the Duke on big occasion
Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event
Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the final day of the Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving on Sunday
Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?
Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?
Princess Charlotte tagged along with mum Princess Kate in the Royal box at the prestigious sports event
Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance
Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance
The Prince of Wales marks the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative
Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family
Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, gears up for major royal engagement scheduled today