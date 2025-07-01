King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees

Prince William and Princess Kate are extremely happy to get a key authority from King Charles.
On Monday, June 30, GB News reported that the British Monarch has finally appointed the Prince and Princess of Wales as the authority to issue Royal Warrants, making it a notable expansion in the couple’s roles within the monarchy.
With this new authority, the future King and Queen of the United Kingdom will be able to give an official royal seal of approval to their favorite brands and companies that supply goods and services to their household.
Sharing about Kate and William’s feelings over this major new role, the Prince of Wales’ private secretary, Sir Ian Patrick, noted, "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants.”
Notably, companies seeking to get Royal Warrant from the parents of three will have to submit their applications in the first half of 2026, while those having existing Prince of Wales’s warrant are given the time until the end of July to apply to retain their status.
For those unaware, a Royal Warrant of Appointment is a prestigious recognition granted to businesses or individuals who have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household, allowing them to advertise their exclusive endorsement by the Royal Family.
Notably, a company must have a record of supplying their products or services to the Royal Household for at least five of the last seven years to be eligible to apply for a warrant.
Currently, there are approximately 800 Royal Warrant holders, spanning from artisan food producers and tailors to major global tech companies.