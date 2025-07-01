King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference 

King Felipe has hosted a number of renowned political leaders for a United Nation conference in Spain.
The monarch and Queen Letizia attended the UN's Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development on Monday, June 30, held at the Seville Exhibition and Congress Center (FIBES).
During the conference, His Majesty greeted and held several meeting with international delegates including Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic and Albert Ramdin, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OEA).
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of and Senegal and William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya were also present at the key event.
Felipe engaged in high-level discussions with international delegations, exploring ways to strengthen Spain’s relationships with other countries.
As per the Royal Family website, the conference, “provided a unique opportunity to reform financing at all levels and represented a space for dialogue in which leaders of governments, international organizations, financial institutions, businesses, civil society, and the United Nations System met at the highest level.”
King Felipe is also set to attend the closing ceremony of International Conference on Financing for Development, which is set to take place on July 3.