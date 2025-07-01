Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance

Lady Gabriella Kingston has made a rare solo public appearance in Royal Box at Wimbledon.
On Monday, June 30, the 43-year-old writer and daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent, made an unexpected trip as she enjoyed the opening day of the event.
However, the Royal did not sit alongside Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, who were also present at the venue.
She chose to sit next to entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert Denning, who is on the board of trustees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For the prestigious sports event, Gabriella was slipped into a frock patterned with a lilac flower motif and a white collar, which she accessorised with a low-hanging gold necklace and a pair of sunglasses.
She appeared to be in good spirits alongside Denning as they laughed while watching the tennis.
Moreover, the Royal was evidently feeling the strain of the alarming 33°C weather as she used a miniature fan to keep herself cool.
Lady Gabriella's surprising appearance followed her outing at Ascot earlier this month, when she joined Royal Family members including Zara Tindall.
Also seated in the Royal Box at some distance from Gabriella were Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.
Ferguson's presence held much significance as she last attended the Championships 24 years ago.
The mother of Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was a Wimbledon regular during the 1980s and 1990s, often appearing alongside the late Princess Diana.