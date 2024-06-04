Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called ‘insufferable narcissists’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called ‘insufferable narcissists’

Jennifer Lopez’s speculated divorce has been dubbed “well-deserved” as some awful revelations about Ben Affleck have come out.

Writing for Daily Mail, Maureen Callahan has called the couple “insufferable” for how each of them uses their “narcissist” personalities for completely different reasons.

On one hand, Jennifer Lopez has been “desperately” branding Ben Affleck as the only true love of her life.

She strictly says good things about her husband, documented their entire wedding on Instagram, and dedicated her latest album, This Is Me… Now, solely to him.

In fact, the singer’s 2024 documentary, Greatest Love Story Never Told, was a comprehensive tribute to her spouse.

But on the other hand, Ben Affleck couldn’t allegedly get worse.

As per some sources, he slams doors on Jennifer Lopez’s face and mostly sits “glumly” during their public appearances while she keeps asking him to “look motivated.”

When the vocalist kisses him on camera, there’s an “awkwardly tolerating” expression on his face. And his PR has reportedly announced that he’s “miserable because of her lifestyle.”

According to Maureen Callahan, this marriage was however on the verge of breaking since day one, looking at Ben Affleck’s past behavior.

His wedding with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez had been called off after he was allegedly caught in an intimate position with a stripper, where co-stars were present as well.

The actor had reportedly cheated on former wife, Jennifer Garner, multiple times and had gone to rehab while blaming her for his alcoholism.

“I’d probably still be drinking [if we had not divorced],” he stated in an interview.

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US

Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Madonna claps back at man suing her for starting concerts late
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Justin Timberlake stops concert for fan requiring medical help
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively step out after newborn’s name, gender was leaked
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Dakota Fanning praises ‘The Watchers’ director Ishana Night Shyamalan
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens