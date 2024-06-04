Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Jennifer Lopez’s speculated divorce has been dubbed “well-deserved” as some awful revelations about Ben Affleck have come out.
Writing for Daily Mail, Maureen Callahan has called the couple “insufferable” for how each of them uses their “narcissist” personalities for completely different reasons.
On one hand, Jennifer Lopez has been “desperately” branding Ben Affleck as the only true love of her life.
She strictly says good things about her husband, documented their entire wedding on Instagram, and dedicated her latest album, This Is Me… Now, solely to him.
In fact, the singer’s 2024 documentary, Greatest Love Story Never Told, was a comprehensive tribute to her spouse.
But on the other hand, Ben Affleck couldn’t allegedly get worse.
As per some sources, he slams doors on Jennifer Lopez’s face and mostly sits “glumly” during their public appearances while she keeps asking him to “look motivated.”
When the vocalist kisses him on camera, there’s an “awkwardly tolerating” expression on his face. And his PR has reportedly announced that he’s “miserable because of her lifestyle.”
According to Maureen Callahan, this marriage was however on the verge of breaking since day one, looking at Ben Affleck’s past behavior.
His wedding with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez had been called off after he was allegedly caught in an intimate position with a stripper, where co-stars were present as well.
The actor had reportedly cheated on former wife, Jennifer Garner, multiple times and had gone to rehab while blaming her for his alcoholism.
“I’d probably still be drinking [if we had not divorced],” he stated in an interview.