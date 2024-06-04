Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will expectedly build their safe haven in another country if expelled from the America.
In his autobiography, Spare, the Duke of Sussex had admitted to taking various forms of drugs, which has now spelled many legal troubles over his US visa application.
Royal commentator Jennie Bond has however suggested that there’s still no chance that he will move back to the United Kingdom, even when thrown out.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said, “Prince Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book. I think he’s fine as long as the Joe Biden administration continues to back him.”
“But things could be very different if Donald Trump became president again. Though I can’t imagine that the USA would actually throw him out,” the commentator added.
While Jennie Bond thinks that lawyers would definitely find some way around for the Duke of Sussex’s safe stay in the country, she still looked the worst case scenario.
“If worst came to worst, they would have to find somewhere else, but I doubt that it would be the UK. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them. But I don’t think it will come to that,” she proposed.