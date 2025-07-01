King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming royal tour is under fresh scrutiny after reports revealed the eye-watering cost of their planned visit to Australia and Samoa.

The Royal Household's Sovereign Grant Report disclosed the staggering cost of King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to Australia and Samoa last year.

As per the report, the visit, which extended from October 17-27, cost an eye-watering amount of £400,535.

The British monarch along with Queen Camila had travelled to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The newly released report outlined royal expenses over the fiscal year, covering trips abroad and duties carried out within the UK.

King Charles’s antipodean tour was the most costly of the previous year’s engagement by a significant margin.

His trip to Belfast in March marked the second most expensive tour as it cost £80,139.

Prince William also made the most expensive tours, with his visit to British military personnel in Estonia racking up £55,846 in expenses.

In total, the Royal Family’s trips cost £2,743,846.

According to the report, Royal Family members made more than 1,900 public appearances domestically and internationally.

It included Second World War anniversary commemorations across Britain and Europe.

Along with the royals hosted a huge number of visits with Official Royal Palaces welcomed over 93,000 guests across 828 events.

