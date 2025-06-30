Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk

Princess Eugenie has heaped praises on her cousin, Prince Harry’s Invictus Games during a heartfelt discussion about scoliosis.
Recently, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson spoke with the patients at the conference held by Scoliosis Support & Research charity, where she discussed her own journey after surgery for the condition at the young of 12 in 2002.
While speaking, Eugenie recounted the powerful moment when she chose to display her surgical scar on her wedding day.
"I just think scars tell a story about your life," she explained, adding, "All these people overcome all these absolute atrocities and wear their scars with pride, as a badge of honour.”
The royal went on to praise Paralympic and the Invictus Games, which is a sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans.
"I personally think they (scars) are all so beautiful... It’s like a story of your life. The scar reminds me of something enormous I have overcome,” she added.
Since Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020, the bi-yearly competition has not been attended by any members of the Royal Family as they have kept their distance from the Duke of Sussex's sports event.