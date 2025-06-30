King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour

The Royal Family is set to undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour

The Royal Family is set to undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025, and during the visit, the members will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

A day before his tour, King Charles took to his Instagram account on Monday, June 30, to reflect on the historic value of Holyroodhouse Palace.

“The magnificent Palace of Holyroodhouse has been the Sovereign’s official residence in Scotland since the 16th century. Originally founded as an Augustinian monastery in 1128, it has witnessed centuries of Royal history, including Mary, Queen of Scots’ turbulent reign,” the King’s office wrote in the caption.

The post also featured a slew of throwbacks photos featuring then late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and King Charles as well as Queen Camilla at the royal property.

“Each summer during Royal Week, The King continues the tradition of celebrating Scottish culture and achievement through engagements across the country, using the Palace as his base,” they shared.

The caption further added, “The building remains a powerful symbol of the enduring connection between the Monarchy and Scotland, welcoming thousands of visitors year-round who explore its historic State Apartments, Royal Collection, and beautiful gardens.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off the tour on Tuesday, July 1, with the Ceremony of the Keys in the palace gardens.

Read more : Royal
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie has been close cousins with the Duke of Sussex since they were kids
King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance
King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance
David Beckham made surprise appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship earlier this week
Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon 2025 with Princess Beatrice
Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon 2025 with Princess Beatrice
The Duchess of York made her first appearance at the tournament after 24 years
Prince William meets with future football stars ahead of UEFA championship
Prince William meets with future football stars ahead of UEFA championship
The Prince of Wales made surprise visit to the St. George's Park earlier this week
King Charles sidelines Prince Harry as he lauds William in special tribute
King Charles sidelines Prince Harry as he lauds William in special tribute
Prince Harry receives fresh blow from King Charles as the monarch ignored the Duke on big occasion
Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event
Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the final day of the Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving on Sunday
Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?
Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?
Princess Charlotte tagged along with mum Princess Kate in the Royal box at the prestigious sports event
Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance
Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance
The Prince of Wales marks the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative
Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family
Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, gears up for major royal engagement scheduled today
Prince William to mark late Princess Diana's birthday with heartfelt gesture
Prince William to mark late Princess Diana's birthday with heartfelt gesture
Prince William set to celebrate late mother Princess Diana's birthday this year with thoughtful move
Prince William issues personal message as his passion project hits big milestone
Prince William issues personal message as his passion project hits big milestone
The UK’s future King celebrates major milestone of his cherished project with a heartwarming statement
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key dinner ahead of major event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key dinner ahead of major event
King Felipe delivers powerful speech in front of special guests at 'official dinner'