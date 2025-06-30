King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour

The Royal Family is set to undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025, and during the visit, the members will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
A day before his tour, King Charles took to his Instagram account on Monday, June 30, to reflect on the historic value of Holyroodhouse Palace.
“The magnificent Palace of Holyroodhouse has been the Sovereign’s official residence in Scotland since the 16th century. Originally founded as an Augustinian monastery in 1128, it has witnessed centuries of Royal history, including Mary, Queen of Scots’ turbulent reign,” the King’s office wrote in the caption.
The post also featured a slew of throwbacks photos featuring then late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and King Charles as well as Queen Camilla at the royal property.
“Each summer during Royal Week, The King continues the tradition of celebrating Scottish culture and achievement through engagements across the country, using the Palace as his base,” they shared.
The caption further added, “The building remains a powerful symbol of the enduring connection between the Monarchy and Scotland, welcoming thousands of visitors year-round who explore its historic State Apartments, Royal Collection, and beautiful gardens.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off the tour on Tuesday, July 1, with the Ceremony of the Keys in the palace gardens.