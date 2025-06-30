King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance 

King Charles III has seemingly honored Sir David Beckham during his surprise appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.
The former English footballer visited at the All England Club alongside his mother, Sandra Beckham, on Monday, June 30th.
During his appearance, he granted access to Wimbledon’s prestigious Royal Box, marking his first visit to the venue since he received knighthood title from His Majesty earlier this month.
In addition to David, Sir Gareth Southgate was also granted special access to the Wimbledon’s esteemed honor.
The retired athletes took their seats on Center Court to watch the opening match between Italy's Fabio Fognini and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.
David Beckham's royal connection:
For those unaware, David Beckham has been serving as an ambassador for The King's Foundation since last year, strengthening his royal connections.
During his visit to Highgrove, he expressed enthusiasm about supporting the charity's mission of "creating better communities where people, places, and the planet can coexist in harmony".
As reported by GB News, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were notably absent from the royal event.
While Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Gloucester were expected to mark their attendance during the 14-day match series as the patrons of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Who attended Wimbledon Championship from British Royal Family?
On the day first, Sarah Ferguson and her elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, represented the British Royal Family at the championship.