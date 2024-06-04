Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands

Kanye West has yet again landed in trouble by a former personal assistant dragging him to the court for allegedly sickening s*xual texts and videos.
In her lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta has mentioned that she was a super successful OnlyFans model, who was picked by the rapper after seeing her bikini pictures.
He hired her in 2021, later asking to delete that OnlyFans account while a pay of $1 million per year in return.
The lawsuit says that she agreed to this demand, but soon after, Kanye West began sending a series of disgusting messages her way.
One read, “See my problem is I be wanting to f***, but then after f***, I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I’m f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me!”
According to TMZ, these texts get really vulgar after that, although there’s one in particular seemingly linked to his previous controversies.
“Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist,” Kanye West allegedly said.
Lauren Pisciotta has further claimed of receiving tons of intimate videos and photos from him, including at least 2 explicit footages of some confidential time with a model.
She has asserted that the artist soon promoted her, offering a $4 million salary, but then fired her in October 2022.
He promised a severance of $3 million, which was agreed to, although hasn’t been paid yet.
The ex-assistant is now suing Kanye West for “breach of contract, wrongful termination, s*xual harassment, and hostile work environment.”