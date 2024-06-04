Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time

Kevin Costner just got candid about trying out cocaine for the very first time.
Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, he disclosed that a packet of that drug was offered to him during his early days on film sets.
While admitting to having taken drugs, the actor asserted that there was much more concern about saving money for purchasing a house from his side.
“So, I do that and nothing, and I do it a second time, a third time. And finally I said to them, ‘Hey, look, how much is that?’ And he says, ‘That’s about $20 right there,’ ” he recalled.
Kevin Costner added, “I said, ‘Can I say something to you?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, f***, of course, man, what?’ ”
The Yellowstone star then turned the conversation around, trying to benefit in real terms from the potential trade.
He continued, “And I said, ‘Look, I’m trying to buy my first house… If you think what I’m doing’s cool, I could use $20. I could take a twenty.’ And I was out of the club immediately!”
“I saw myself excluded because I didn’t want to do this. It was kind of lucky for me that I didn’t like coke. There was nothing there for me,” Kevin Costner concluded.