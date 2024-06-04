Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their baby girl.
The couple, who have always been in the spotlight, added another beautiful chapter to their journey together.
On Monday afternoon, the new dad Varun was spotted at the hospital where his wife was admitted.
The confirmation about the baby’s arrival was given by the grandfather David Dhawan, who while leaving the hospital gave a positive nod.
Reacting to the news, Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and congratulated the newbie, “ My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moon!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun.”
The Student of the Year actor married his sweetheart on January 24, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at the mansion house in Alibaug that blended traditional rituals and modern celebrations.
Fast forward to Feb 8 2024 Natasha Dalal announced her pregnancy, which was a joyous news for both the Dhawan family and fans alike.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan’s next project is Baby John, an action-packed entertainer.