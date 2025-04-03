‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown

Kesari Chapter 2 official trailer is finally out starring renowned Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.
The trailer, which was released on April 3, highlighted the patriotism of Indians as they fought against injustice, enduring humiliation and oppression under the colonial rule.
Karan Singh Tyagi’s highly-anticipated film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit Kesari, which depicted the heroic Battle of Saragarhi.
In the upcoming movie, Akshay will be playing the character of Sir C Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Meanwhile, R Madhavan plays a lawyer defending the British and Ananya takes on the role of a trailblazing female lawyer challenging stereotypes.
The caption of the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer read, “This is a wound. This is a roar. This… is #KesariChapter2! Trailer out now. Link in bio. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.”
Related: ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight for ‘revolution’
A fan commented in the comment section, “That was a surprise film from Bollywood....No one ever thought this film was going to be like this.... Totally Amazed by this Trailer.... Blockbuster Loading.”
Another wrote, “Sir C. Shankaran Nair, born in now days Kerala, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress, who fought for the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and defeated them in the case.”
“wow....now akshay is in his proper character.... this is the acting.. no egoistic, no overacting and just a fabulous job,” a third noted.
To note, Kesari Chapter 2 will release on April 18, 2025.