Shah Rukh Khan sends heartiest Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to fans  

Shah Rukh Khan extended his heartiest Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to his fans celebrating across the globe.
The 59-year-old Indian actor took to his X account on Sunday, March 30, to send his warmest wishes to fans and followers virtually.
In his heartfelt post, the Pathaan actor wrote, "Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth, and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe, and may God bless you all."
As Bollywood's King Khan's post went viral on social media, numerous fans flocked to the comments sections with their heartwarming Eid wishes.
One fan commented, "Eid Mubarak… Bring KING on EID… Just like ATG Chennai Express!!"
"Eid Mubarak Khan Saab!" another well-wisher penned.
Every year Shah Rukh's fans wait outside his residence, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar, but this year the Dunki actor did not come to greet his fans as he has been shifted from his mansion in India.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next film, King, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.
