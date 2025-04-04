Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87

Actor Manoj Kumar, India’s beloved Bharat Kumar has passed away at the age of 87.
As per Indian Media outlets, the Roti Kapda Aur Makaan star took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Kumar was reportedly hospitalized due to complications related to his heart.
It is reported that the hospital’s medical certificate revealed that the secondary cause of death was “decompensated liver cirrhosis.”
The Kranti star was popular for his patriotic films including Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), and Purab Aur Paschim (1970).
In 1992 he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contributions to Bollywood and later her received Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.
He was known for his classics like Hariyali Aur Raasta, Woh Kaun Thi, Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Neel Kamal, and Kranti.
On his saddened demise Indian PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”
To note, Manoj Kumar, originally named Harikrishan Giri Goswami, was born in what is now Pakistan.