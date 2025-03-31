Kareena Kapoor joins Saif Ali Khan's family in Eid celebrations: Photos inside

Trending

Saif Ali Khan and, wife Kareena Kapoor enjoy Eid festivities with Soha and Saba Khan Patudi

  March 31, 2025
Saif Ali Khan gets into Eid spirit with beloved wife Karenna Kapoor and sisters Soha and Saba Khan Patudi.

The Love Aaj Kal actor's sister, Saba, turned to her Instagram account on the first day of Eid to offer a glimpse into the festive lunch, hosted by her brother and sister Soha.

First in the series was a group photo of Bebo, Soha and her husband, Kunal khemu, Saif and Saba herself.

Next in line was a brother-sisters trio, where the Patudi siblings flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Kareena kept it casual in a printed co-ord set, while Saif exuded elegance in an off-white two piece.

Soha on the other hand was a sight to behold in a turquoise colored dress, embellished with silver and baby pink embroidery around the neckline.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married since 2012 and share two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

