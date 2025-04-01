Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ releases first teaser

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s highly-anticipated movie, Abir Gulaal, has released its first teaser.
On April 1, the Bollywood actress shared the teaser on Instagram featuring Pakistani superstar.
She captioned the post, “The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer lens film @aricherlens. See you in the cinemas on 9th May!”
The official synopsis read, “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”
Abir Gulaal has been directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens.
This movie marks the return of Fawad in Bollywood movies after an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films was dismissed in 2023.
In 2016, artists from both countries stooped working together due to political disputes.
Previously, Fawad Khan has played the lead role in Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016).
He also starred in Ms. Marvel (2022) and The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), Pakistan’s biggest hit of all time.