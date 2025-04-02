Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for mega comedy trilogy

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • April 02, 2025
Bollywood is set for a laughter-packed spectacle as Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and Mahaveer Jain join forces for an ambitious big-budget comedy trilogy.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star and the Student Of The Year maker are set to team up in a project that will be helmed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The source said, “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.”

They added, “Karan has loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script which has potential to resonate with every section of cinema-going audience.”

It is reported that the film is currently in pre-production as the team is considering its scale and visual grandeur.

The source further added, “It’s a lot more than just a comedy, as the team is looking to surprise the audience with the scale and visuals. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in September 2025.”

Notably, the filmmakers are aiming for a 2026 release for this highly anticipated movie.

