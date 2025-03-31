Priyanka Chopra spreads ‘love’ with warm Eid wish to 'everyone celebrating'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  
  March 31, 2025
Priyanka Chopra is sending “love” to all the people celebrating Eid around the world!

On Monday, March 31, the Bajirao Mastani starlet turned to her Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message, wishing fans a delightful and joyous Eid.

In the Story, the Barfi! actress posted a sweet snap featuring a beautiful bowl filled with a traditional dessert, adorned with a golden “Eid Mubarak” prop.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way,” wished the A-listed actress.

The photograph also featured a variety of other food items in the same crockery set, however, they were blurred as the main focus remained on the dessert.

P.C. Instagram/priyankachopra
P.C. Instagram/priyankachopra

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on Shawwal 1st, the tenth month of Islamic calendar after an entire month of fasting in Ramadan.

The festival is the first of the two main festivals celebrated in Islam, the other being Eid-ul-Azha, which is marked in the last Islamic month.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a number of Hollywood and Tollywood projects in pipeline, including Heads of State, The Very Jonas Christmas, The Bluff, and an untitled Telugu film, all of which are yet to announce the release dates.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas, an American singer, songwriter and actor. The couple shares a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in January 2022 through surrogacy.

