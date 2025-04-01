From Ayeza Khan to Durefishan: Pakistani divas sizzle in stunning Eid outfits

Eid is finally here.. giving everyone, including renowned Pakistani actresses a chance to bring their inner fashionista out.
From the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram - Ayeza Khan to the Ishq Murshid sensation, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, every diva was a sight to behold in their sizzling Eid outfits.
Related: Kareena Kapoor joins Saif Ali Khan's family in Eid celebrations: Photos inside
Here's how these Pakistani actress aced their fashion game on Day 1 of Eid, 2025.
Ayeza Khan:
Ayeza, known for her impeccable performance onscreen and her inspiring fashion choices, was a vision in a soft pink ankle length satin dress, embellished with silver stone work.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress accentuated her look with a delicate silver choker.
Dananeer:
The pawry (party girl) of the internet, Dananeer looked effortlessly desi in a black ethnic outfit, fully embellished with shocking pink and golden threads and sequins.
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem:
Taking full advantage of the breezy weather, Dur-e-Fishan opted for a black gharara set with white embroidery on the shirt.
The Kesi Teri Khudgharzi chose little to no makeup letting her chic outfit do the talking.
Mawra Hocane:
Newlyed Mawra Hocane looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a rosegold dress, featuring a short shirt with heavy embroidery on the neckline and sleeves and wide-hems bottoms.
She accentuated her look with golden dangling earrings and necklace.
Hiba Bukhari:
Hiba Bukhari, who recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Arez Ahmed, celebrated first day of Eid in a beige gharara set with organza dupatta.
She completed her look with golden earrings.
Saboor Aly:
For the first day of Eid, Saboor Aly began the festivities in a burned orange outfit, based on a full length shift with black crystal and beats work on the neckline and sleeves.
For the second outfit of the day, the Pakistani diva went extra glam with a shocking pink saree with sleeveless blouse fully embellished with black and golden thread and beat work.
Yumna Zaidi:
The fan-favourite Yumna Zaidi Aka Nashwa from Qarz E Jaan painted the town red in glamorous ethnic outfit on first day of Eid.
Yumna opted for a long shirt with wide-hemmed bottoms with light golden embroidery.
Kubra Khan:
The newlywed Kubra Khan oozed charm in a champagne colored gharara suit, fully embellished with sequins and gotta work.
She added drama to her glam with a pair of matching earrings pink bangles.
Related: Priyanka Chopra spreads ‘love’ with warm Eid wish to 'everyone celebrating'