From Ayeza Khan to Durefishan: Pakistani divas sizzle in stunning Eid outfits

Pakistan's A-list actresses embrace festive glam with breathtaking looks on Eid 2025, Day 1

  • by Riba Shaikh
  • |
  • April 01, 2025
Eid is finally here.. giving everyone, including renowned Pakistani actresses a chance to bring their inner fashionista out.

From the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram - Ayeza Khan to the Ishq Murshid sensation, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, every diva was a sight to behold in their sizzling Eid outfits. 

Here's how these Pakistani actress aced their fashion game on Day 1 of Eid, 2025.

Ayeza Khan:

Ayeza, known for her impeccable performance onscreen and her inspiring fashion choices, was a vision in a soft pink ankle length satin dress, embellished with silver stone work. 

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress accentuated her look with a delicate silver choker.

Dananeer:

The pawry (party girl) of the internet, Dananeer looked effortlessly desi in a black ethnic outfit, fully embellished with shocking pink and golden threads and sequins.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem:

Taking full advantage of the breezy weather, Dur-e-Fishan opted for a black gharara set with white embroidery on the shirt.

The Kesi Teri Khudgharzi chose little to no makeup letting her chic outfit do the talking.

Mawra Hocane:

Newlyed Mawra Hocane looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a rosegold dress, featuring a short shirt with heavy embroidery on the neckline and sleeves and wide-hems bottoms. 

She accentuated her look with golden dangling earrings and necklace.

 Hiba Bukhari:

Hiba Bukhari, who recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Arez Ahmed, celebrated first day of Eid in a beige gharara set with organza dupatta.

She completed her look with golden earrings.

Saboor Aly:

For the first day of Eid, Saboor Aly began the festivities in a burned orange outfit, based on a full length shift with black crystal and beats work on the neckline and sleeves. 

For the second outfit of the day, the Pakistani diva went extra glam with a shocking pink saree with sleeveless blouse fully embellished with black and golden thread and beat work.

Yumna Zaidi:

The fan-favourite Yumna Zaidi Aka Nashwa from Qarz E Jaan painted the town red in glamorous ethnic outfit on first day of Eid. 

Yumna opted for a long shirt with wide-hemmed bottoms with light golden embroidery. 

Kubra Khan:

The newlywed Kubra Khan oozed charm in a champagne colored gharara suit, fully embellished with sequins and gotta work. 

She added drama to her glam with a pair of matching earrings pink bangles.

