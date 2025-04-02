Trending

Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show

Vivienne Westwood's first-ever fashion show in India was held on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwoods fashion show
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show 

From custom sarees with corsets to satin off-shoulder gowns, the Vivienne Westwood's first-ever fashion show in India was full of glamorous looks and appearances.

While many Bollywood divas turned up heat at the event on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor managed to steal the spotlight.

For the glamorous night, Janhvi wore an off-shoulder embellished corset top stitched with a thigh-high slit satin skirt and silver heels.

The Dhadak actress completed her stunning outfit with a neckpiece as she walked the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Kareena stunned in a wine off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

For the accessories, the Jab We Met actress opted for diamond rings and statement earrings.

Besides Jhanvi and Kareena, Mira Rajput, Twinkle Khanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani also dazzled the night.

Armaan Malik, Manushi Chhillar, Rohit Saraf, Uorfi Javed, Alaya F, Vani Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan and Patralekhaa were also in attendance.

The show, which was held against the backdrop of Mumbai's Gateway of India presented a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks and special archive pieces.

