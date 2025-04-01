Raza Murad opens up about his heartfelt first love experience 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • April 01, 2025
Raza Murad, a veteran Indian actor, walked down memory lane to share his first experience of love at the age of 5.

In a conversation with ANI, the 74-year-old popular Bollywood actor recalled a funny incident of his love at first sight.

While recounting the funny incident, Raza shared that he was bitten on the nose by a girl upon confessing his true feelings when he was just five years old.

"She was a child. I was also a child. I must be five years old. She used to live in the neighborhood. I used to like her a lot," the Aazam actor stated.

He further noted, "I tried to get close to her...in anger, she bit my nose. My nose started bleeding. I cried a lot... then my family came. That was my first experience of love."

Raza also spoke about his marriage with his wife Samina Murad, and said, "I got married in 1982. I wanted to get married early. I thought I would get married at 25-26."

Raza Murad is best known for his roles in films including, Prem Rog, Henna, and Khud-daar.

He last appeared in a crime-thriller movie, Aazam in 2023. 

