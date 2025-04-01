Raza Murad opens up about his heartfelt first love experience 

Raza Murad, a veteran Indian actor, walked down memory lane to share his first experience of love at the age of 5.
In a conversation with ANI, the 74-year-old popular Bollywood actor recalled a funny incident of his love at first sight.
While recounting the funny incident, Raza shared that he was bitten on the nose by a girl upon confessing his true feelings when he was just five years old.
Related: Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
"She was a child. I was also a child. I must be five years old. She used to live in the neighborhood. I used to like her a lot," the Aazam actor stated.
He further noted, "I tried to get close to her...in anger, she bit my nose. My nose started bleeding. I cried a lot... then my family came. That was my first experience of love."
Raza also spoke about his marriage with his wife Samina Murad, and said, "I got married in 1982. I wanted to get married early. I thought I would get married at 25-26."
Raza Murad is best known for his roles in films including, Prem Rog, Henna, and Khud-daar.
He last appeared in a crime-thriller movie, Aazam in 2023.
Related: Film ‘Lagaan’ was, is and continues to be an amazing journey for me: Aamir Khan