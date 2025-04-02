Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’

Trending

Ajay Devgan also received birthday wishes from Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Kajol can't stop teasing her beloved husband Ajay Devgn, not even on his birthday!

The Do Patti actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to pen a hilarious wish for the Singham actor as he ringed in his 56th birthday.

“All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) thank u for always being older than me,” she wrote referring to her birthday month.

Kajol paired her playful birthday message with a heartwarming photo of herself and Ajay Devgn, capturing a tender moment where he adoringly gazes at her.

On the joyous occasion, Devgan also received heartfelt birthday wishes from Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor and his Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt.

"Happy Birthday Raju. Wishing you another year of success and happiness, keep shining, brother (hundred points emoji),” Dutt wrote on Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Kareena penned, "Happy birthday Singham (rainbow and red heart emojis). Biggest hug and bigger love always."

Bhatt send a beautiful bouquet, consisting of white roses and tulips with two cards attached to it.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is all set to reprise his role of Amay Patnaik in Raid 2.

