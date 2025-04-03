Trending

Bollywood Khan's Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback

An industry name has made it to billionaires list instead of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan

  • April 03, 2025
An influential figure of Bollywood has secured a spot in 2025's billionaires list, leaving renowned actors and directors behind.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Forbes published World's Billionaires List, which revealed 3028 billionaires of 2025, including Bollywood figure and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala.

As per the magazine, Ronnie is the only individual from the Indian entertainment world with a fortune over a billion dollars.

The entrepreneur's net worth is $1.5 billion, making him richer than all three Bollywood superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, with net worth of $770 million, Salman Khan, who resides at the millionaire list with $390 million and Aamir Khan with $220 million.

Ronnie started his entrepreneurial journey in the 1970's by manufacturing toothbrushes.

Later in 1990, the 68-year-old launched UTV, which was renamed UTV Motion Pictures.

The company is responsible for producing many renowned films in the last two decades including, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Swades, Delhi Belly, and Barfi.

Along with movies, the company also ventured in TV serials such as Hip Hip Hurray, Shararat, Shaka Laka, Khichdi, Boom Boom and Shanti.

Ronnie sold his UTV stake to the Walt Disney for over $450 million in 2012 and decided too head the India unit as managing director.

Recently in an interview with Times of India, the co-founder of upGrad shared how studying theatre shaped his life.

Ronnie noted, "Some people take sports. I think I was blessed to be inclined towards theatre. I think theatre taught me everything that I wanted to know today, which is soft skills collaborativeness, participation, and a sense of self confidence."

Notably, Ronnie and his wife Zarina founded the nonprofit Swades Foundation, which focuses on rural development.

