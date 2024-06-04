Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies

Elon Musk’s X new policy allows users to share more explicit material

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies
Elon Musk’s X new policy allows users to share more explicit material

Elon Musk’s social media platform announced on June 3 that it is launching policies for adult and violent content to bring clarity.

X Safety, in a post on the platform informed, “We have launched Adult Content and Violent Content policies to bring more clarity of our Rules and transparency into enforcement of these areas. These policies replace our former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies - but what we enforce against hasn’t changed.”

Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies

As per the updated policies, the platform will now allow users to share more explicit material until and unless it is consensual and clearly labelled, Al Jazeera reported.

The platform has made these new policies for what they call the 'autonomy of adults' in online expression.

The revised policy states, “Users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed”.

It further says, “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.”

Moreover, according to the new rules graphic material will be restricted for the children and adult users who chose not to see it. Along with that, users will not be allowed to share content that promotes ‘exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviours.’

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Sci-Tech News

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
China’s Chang’e 6 leaves lunar surface with 'far side' rock sample
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Researchers uncover the truth behind 4,000-year-old ‘Seahenge’
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
China’s Chang’e 6 spacecraft lands on Moon’s ‘unexplored’ far side
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law