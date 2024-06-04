Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies

Elon Musk’s social media platform announced on June 3 that it is launching policies for adult and violent content to bring clarity.
X Safety, in a post on the platform informed, “We have launched Adult Content and Violent Content policies to bring more clarity of our Rules and transparency into enforcement of these areas. These policies replace our former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies - but what we enforce against hasn’t changed.”
As per the updated policies, the platform will now allow users to share more explicit material until and unless it is consensual and clearly labelled, Al Jazeera reported.
The platform has made these new policies for what they call the 'autonomy of adults' in online expression.
The revised policy states, “Users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed”.
It further says, “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.”
Moreover, according to the new rules graphic material will be restricted for the children and adult users who chose not to see it. Along with that, users will not be allowed to share content that promotes ‘exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviours.’