Apple likely to unveil iPhone 18 lineup on THESE dates: Check details

Apple is likely to release its next flagship iPhone 18 series this September, including iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable device, potentially known as the iPhone Ultra.
With the timeline approaching sooner, fans' excitement continues to rise for the highly-anticipated series; however, the launch date remains undisclosed.
As with previous years, the announcement will take place during Apple’s annual keynote, held in the starting of September.
Apple iPhone 18 series release date
This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant will possibly release the iPhone 18 series on September 9, 15, or 16.
Apple avoids scheduling events right after Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 7, ruling out September 8. Based on its previous trend, the company is highly-likely to launch the series on Wednesday, September 9.
Apple’s keynote usually also features updates to the Apple Watch and occasionally other products like AirPods. Following the announcement, Apple launches its flagship iPhones on the Friday of the following week.
This indicates a likely launch date of either September 18 or September 25, with September 18 being the stronger possibility.
The foldable iPhone Ultra, if announced, may launch later due to the complexities involved in manufacturing foldable displays.
Overall, Apple is likely to adhere to its established launch and release schedule.