Why 65% of Gen Z is bypassing Google for TikTok search

Social media has officially shed its skin as a mere entertainment hub.
As of May 2026, TikTok has solidified its status as a primary search engine with recent data showing that 49% of U.S. consumers now use the platform to find information.
This shift is most dramatic among Gen Z, where nearly 65% bypass Google to search for everything from (best AI coding tools) to “brunch spots.”
In response, tech influencers are ditching the “hashtag stuffing” of the past.
Instagram has accelerated this trend by reportedly recommending a limit of just five hashtags per post to reduce spam and improve content discovery.
Instead of generic tags, creators are mastering Social SEO. This involves embedding natural keywords into spoken scripts, on-screen text and captions.
Experts suggest this is about “intent over vibes.” As one specialist noted:
“TikTok SEO cares far more about watch time, engagement and how well your video matches what someone just searched.”
Even Instagram’s leadership has pivoted, with head Adam Mosseri previously signaling that hashtags “are no longer the driving factor behind reach.”
For the modern influencer, the new rule is simple: if your video can’t be searched or spoken, it likely won’t be seen.