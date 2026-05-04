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Cerebras Systems IPO: Nvidia rival targets $40B valuation at $115-$125 per share

Cerebras targets a $40B valuation in a $3.5B+ Nasdaq IPO to challenge Nvidia’s AI dominance

Cerebras Systems IPO: Nvidia rival targets $40B valuation at $115-$125 per share
Cerebras Systems IPO: Nvidia rival targets $40B valuation at $115-$125 per share

AI chipmaker Cerebras Systems is officially making its move to the public market, launching its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday.

The company, a primary rival to Nvidia, aims to raise as much as $3.5 billion, with some estimates suggesting the figure could reach $4 billion following intense investor interest.

Shares are expected to be priced between $115 and $125, giving the firm a massive valuation of roughly $40 billion.

This launch marks a significant turnaround for the California-based company.

Cerebras targets a $40B valuation in a $3.5B+ Nasdaq IPO to challenge Nvidia’s AI dominance
Cerebras targets a $40B valuation in a $3.5B+ Nasdaq IPO to challenge Nvidia’s AI dominance

After withdrawing its previous listing attempt last October, Cerebras reported a profitable year with earnings of $1.38 per share.

The firm is famous for its “wafer-scale” chips which are essentially giant processors designed to handle the heaviest AI workloads.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Feldman has been vocal about the company’s technological edge, stating that “Cerebras’ hardware runs AI models much faster than Nvidia.”

Industry insiders noted that banks have already seen “indications of interest in excess of $10 billion worth of potential orders.”

Trading under the ticker CBRS on the Nasdaq, the company seeks to capitalize on the soaring demand for AI infrastructure that has dominated the tech sector throughout 2026.

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