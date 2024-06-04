Hollywood

‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2

‘House of the Dragon’ stars attend premiere of season 2 in New York City

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2

House of the Dragon, actors Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith opened up about the evolving dynamics between their characters, Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the highly anticipated season 2.

While conversing with ET, at the season 2 premiere in New York City on Monday, The Crown star and the Wanderlust starlet shared the views over their relationship in new season.


Donning a shimmery black suit paired with a white shirt, black tie and stylish leather pants, Emma shared, “We meet them both in a state of deep grief," adding, "[And] they're two bereaved people who really struggle to communicate."

"We meet them both in a state of deep grief, Emma said, noting, "[And] they're two bereaved people who really struggle to communicate."

"They're not good communicators," Emma said about the characters, adding, "and actually, I think something about their dynamic means that they are not willing to show weakness to one another. This is sort of a fundamental flaw in their relationship. They don't want to be seen to be weak."

They continued, “So I think... it's gonna be bumpy.”

Meanwhile, Smith who wore a chic black suit, shared his views, “We pick up in a very complicated situation.”

He added, "There's a lot of grief flying around in the air and I think, you know, Daemon is doing things that he thinks are for the benefit of the family. [Things] he's sort of duty bound to do really."

"In many ways, he's sort of on his own path," Smith said, adding, "They're a complicated bunch."

"I think grief is a major motor for the show as a whole and certainly for Rhaenyra's sort of narrative arc through the series," Emma shared.

House of the Dragon is a prequel series to HBO's megahit Game of Thrones, and season 2 will be released on June 16 on HBO.

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Hollywood News

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Jeremy Renner refuses to return for 'Mission: Impossible' sequel due to THIS reason
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Dwayne Johnson shares ‘cheat meal’ amid 'Moana 2' release
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
'Succession' star Sarah Snook joins Peacock as lead in new thriller 'All Her Fault'
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Madonna claps back at man suing her for starting concerts late
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Justin Timberlake stops concert for fan requiring medical help
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively step out after newborn’s name, gender was leaked
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Dakota Fanning praises ‘The Watchers’ director Ishana Night Shyamalan
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott