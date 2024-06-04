‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2

House of the Dragon, actors Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith opened up about the evolving dynamics between their characters, Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the highly anticipated season 2.
While conversing with ET, at the season 2 premiere in New York City on Monday, The Crown star and the Wanderlust starlet shared the views over their relationship in new season.
Donning a shimmery black suit paired with a white shirt, black tie and stylish leather pants, Emma shared, “We meet them both in a state of deep grief," adding, "[And] they're two bereaved people who really struggle to communicate."
"They're not good communicators," Emma said about the characters, adding, "and actually, I think something about their dynamic means that they are not willing to show weakness to one another. This is sort of a fundamental flaw in their relationship. They don't want to be seen to be weak."
They continued, “So I think... it's gonna be bumpy.”
Meanwhile, Smith who wore a chic black suit, shared his views, “We pick up in a very complicated situation.”
He added, "There's a lot of grief flying around in the air and I think, you know, Daemon is doing things that he thinks are for the benefit of the family. [Things] he's sort of duty bound to do really."
"In many ways, he's sort of on his own path," Smith said, adding, "They're a complicated bunch."
"I think grief is a major motor for the show as a whole and certainly for Rhaenyra's sort of narrative arc through the series," Emma shared.
House of the Dragon is a prequel series to HBO's megahit Game of Thrones, and season 2 will be released on June 16 on HBO.