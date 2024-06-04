Hollywood

'Succession' star Sarah Snook joins Peacock as lead in new thriller 'All Her Fault'

Sarah Snook will also be an executive producer of the thriller 'All Her Fault'

  June 04, 2024
Succession star Sarah Snook is set to the lead in the upcoming Peacock thriller All Her Fault.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Dressmaker star is gearing up to mesmerize the audience with her performance.

She will also be an executive producer of the thriller All Her Fault at Peacock as the production company ordered the series in February; it's based on Andrea Mara's best-selling novel.

The description of All Her Fault reveals, “Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The Universal International Studio of the Universal Studio Group is the source of All Her Fault.

It is created by Megan Gallagher (the BBC's Wolf), who also serves as executive producer with Snook, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings, Christine A. Sacani, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens of Carnival Films.

Minkie Spiro will be directing the series premiere and subsequent episodes.

To note, Sarah Snook was received the nomination for three Emmys for her role as Shiv Roy on Succession, and she won the award for lead actress in a drama during the last season.

She has also won two Golden Globes for her part, as well as two SAG Awards for outstanding performance in a drama series.

