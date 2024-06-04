Iqra Aziz, husband Yasir Hussain flaunt power couple goals: See

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Iqra Aziz, who returned back home after a hectic shooting schedule in Rome, has jetted off yet again to the same destination but this time with her beloved husband Yasir Hussain.

On Monday, the famed Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star shared a short loved-up clip on Instagram featuring her husband.


In the video, the couple looked very much in love as they posed for romantic clicks together.

The two color- coordinated in white as they walked the streets of Rome, Italy together.

At the same time, Iqra took to her Instagram stories handle and posted another sweet picture holding Yasir’s hand. 

Iqra penned a cute caption to describe her post, “We are blockbuster.”

Iqra fans garnered immense reactions as her post from Rome did rounds.

One person in awe of the couple’s never-ending love penned, “The urge to have a relationship like you.”

“ Best couple," wrote another.

The third effused, “You guys.”

Previously, Iqra boarded a flight to Rome solo for the shooting of her Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo where she was seen rehearsing for some scenes opposite Ahad Raza Mir.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who got married in December 2018, welcomed son Kabir Hussain shortly after. 

Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf
Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after 'Silverado' success
Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting 'Home for the Holidays'
Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert
Paul McCartney recalls finding 'better deal' for The Beatles
Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments
Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision
Camila Cabello talks about her 'family history, work ethics' and more
Paris Hilton drops BTS pictures from studio amid 'Infinite Icon' release
Kangana Ranaut steps up to defend Raveena Tandon in light of assault accusations