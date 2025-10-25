Entertainment

Margot Robbie to reimagine infamous horror villain in bold new remake

The 'Barbie' starlet is lined up to be in advanced discussions about controversial role

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Margot Robbie is set to take on one of her darkest roles yet, starring as a serial killer in the upcoming reboot of a highly controversial horror classic.

The Barbie starlet is lined up to be in advanced discussions about stepping into Christian Bales’ role as part time serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

Adapted from Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel, the 2001 film faced backlash for its intense and graphic content.

As per The Sun, a film source said, “A remake of American Psycho is in the works and Margot is in the frame to play a female version of Patrick Bateman.”

They added, “Brett’s novel and the film were so controversial and the people working on the remake wanted to twist the narrative by having a female actress take on the lead of Bateman.”

The source continued, “There was a huge backlash about misogyny when the novel came out back in the Nineties.”

“And by having a female killer, it puts a different spin on the crimes,” adding “Margot’s career is on fire at the moment,” the tipster revealed.

A source said the challenging role will showcase the Suicide Squad star’s talent, adding that while details are still being finalized, the team is excited to begin work on the project.

Margot Robbie recently finished filming a remake of Wuthering Heights, co-starring Jacob Elordi, set for release on February 13 next year.

