Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence

  • By Hafsa Noor
Hailey Bieber has shared a juicy response to haters, who are bullying her over looks.

The Rhode beauty founder recently appeared on the In Your Dreams podcast with her longtime friend Owen Thiele.

During the podcast, she reflected on receiving “mean” comments about her look on social media.

Hailey said, “People are trying to be mean. They’re like, ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like, why do you think that’s a diss?”

Justin Bieber’s wife noted that being transgender is something to be ashamed of, making it clear she won't let hurtful comments get to her."

The Vogue model added, “As if being trans is a diss? Some of the most beautiful women, and men, in the world are trans. I don’t take that offensively at all.”

Hailey also got candid about her “big dream” in the same conversation.

The makeup mogul shared, “My big dream is that people have more empathy. If we could meet each other with a little bit more understanding, I feel like society would be a better place.”

She concluded the discussion by expressing her hope that the world would become kinder and that people would stop spreading hate towards marginalized communities.

