Entertainment

Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is set to make his big-screen return next year with Big Studio’s upcoming project, 'Christmas Carol'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Johnny Depp shares Wednesday makers big support during Lily-Rose illness
Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness  

Johnny Depp has opened up about Tim Burton's secret support for his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp's serious illness.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared his longtime friendship with the director and his unwavering support when his daughter, a renowned actress, got seriously ill. 

In a conversation with People, Johnny said that while filming for his 2007 hit movie, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, he was allowed to discontinue filming after learning of Lily-Rose's disease.  

"Tim made huge sacrifices on Sweeney; her kidneys were shutting down. She had contracted E. coli. They put her on dialysis, and I had to call Tim and basically say, 'Hey man, I'm going to have to drop out of Sweeney. I'm sorry, but I can't work until my baby's better," the father, a 62-year-old American actor and musician, recalled. 

He continued saying, Tim was extremely supportive at the time and said, "No. Don't even talk like that, man. Whatever we have to do, we'll do. She's going to be fine. We'll make it work."

Johnny Depp made these comments after a report suggested that the actor is returning to Big Studio Movies with a new Christmas Carol, for Paramount. 

In addition to Johnny, actress Andrea Riseborough also joined the movie, which is expected to be released in November 2026. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence

Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence
Hailey Bieber shuts down mean comments about her looks after Selena Gomez drama

Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink

Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink
The SKIMS founder defends daughter North West after her fake tattoo and piercing drama

Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show

Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show
Kim Kardashian finally names the person who saved the hit show 'The Kardashians'

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale
Olivia Rodrigo promoted her second studio album, 'Guts', through out this world tour

‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character

‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character
Four episodes of 'Stranger Things' season 5 are set to premiere next month

Margot Robbie to reimagine infamous horror villain in bold new remake

Margot Robbie to reimagine infamous horror villain in bold new remake
The 'Barbie' starlet is lined up to be in advanced discussions about controversial role

Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns

Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares a joyful video amid ongoing health issues that recently sparked concerns among fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth
The 'Jennifer’s Body' actress and the 'Bloody Valentine' singer are back together months after their breakup

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after public snub from wife Blake Lively on 49th birthday

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark
Ariana Grande shared 'Wicked' reignited her interest in music calling the experience as a 'genuine spark'

Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip

Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker sparks frenzy as fans hear his son Jack Blues Bieber speaking for the first time

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder revealed plans of more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues in August 2024