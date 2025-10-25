Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness  

Johnny Depp has opened up about Tim Burton's secret support for his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp's serious illness.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared his longtime friendship with the director and his unwavering support when his daughter, a renowned actress, got seriously ill.
In a conversation with People, Johnny said that while filming for his 2007 hit movie, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, he was allowed to discontinue filming after learning of Lily-Rose's disease.
"Tim made huge sacrifices on Sweeney; her kidneys were shutting down. She had contracted E. coli. They put her on dialysis, and I had to call Tim and basically say, 'Hey man, I'm going to have to drop out of Sweeney. I'm sorry, but I can't work until my baby's better," the father, a 62-year-old American actor and musician, recalled.
He continued saying, Tim was extremely supportive at the time and said, "No. Don't even talk like that, man. Whatever we have to do, we'll do. She's going to be fine. We'll make it work."
Johnny Depp made these comments after a report suggested that the actor is returning to Big Studio Movies with a new Christmas Carol, for Paramount.
In addition to Johnny, actress Andrea Riseborough also joined the movie, which is expected to be released in November 2026.