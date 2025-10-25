Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale

Olivia Rodrigo promoted her second studio album, 'Guts', through out this world tour

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Olivia Rodrigo wrapped her headline-grabbing Guts World Tour with a surprise crowd.

On Thursday, October 23, the 22-year-old American singer and songwriter performed at the Park Avenue Armoury as she concluded her second concert tour.

During her electrifying performance, renowned stars attended Rodrigo's show, including Emily in Paris actress, Ashley Park, accompanied by Vampire Diaries alum, Nina Dobrev, and several young fans from Make-A-Wish. 

The Deja Vu crooner also performed her superhit renditions, such as Drivers License, Vampire, Sour, for a crowd that also included The Bear star Molly Gordon, makeup artist Patrick Ta, Good American founder Emma Grede, and interior designer Jeremiah Brent. 

Before concluding her last live performance, the Jealousy, Jealousy hitmaker addressed the crowd, saying, 'Ever since it was in that show, people have been chanting at me at concerts to sing this song if I wasn’t going to sing it." 

The Grammy-winning artist's last show was sponsored by American Express.

For those unaware, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the Guts World Tour on February 23, 2024, at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, United States of America.

Throughout the concert tour, the critically acclaimed singer promoted her second music album, Guts, which she released in 2023.    

