Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot  

Sophie Turner's on-screen brother in the superhit television series Game of Thrones, Isaac Hempstead Wright, gets married.
The 26-year-old English actor, who is known for his role as Bran Stark in the HBO series, announced his marriage to the love of his life.
Taking to Instagram, Wright shared a carousel of images from his intimate wedding to the girl he referred to as "M" on Friday, October 24, 2025.
"The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life - I love you M," he captioned.
He further enormously thanked, "To everyone who made the day so special, especially @paulsmithdesign for suiting and booting me @sophiedavidsonweddings and @aknowles for the wonderful photography."
Fans reaction over Isaac Hempstead Wright's marriage:
As the joyful update went viral on social media, Sophie Turner rushed to his comment section to congratulate her all-grown-up co-star, "Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!"
Another GoT actress, Lena Headey, wrote, "Congratulations, ya beauties."
While a fan expressed her excitement over the little GoT reunion in the comment section, "I love that the comments are a GoT reunion."
Isaac Hempstead Wright joined the cast of Game of Thrones when he was just 12 years old and played the on-screen brother of Sophie Turner in the series.