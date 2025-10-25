Entertainment

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot

The 'Game of Thrones' star surprised fans with a stunning carousel of wedding photos on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sophie Turners Game of Thrones co-star ties the knot
Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot  

Sophie Turner's on-screen brother in the superhit television series Game of Thrones, Isaac Hempstead Wright, gets married.  

The 26-year-old English actor, who is known for his role as Bran Stark in the HBO series, announced his marriage to the love of his life.

Taking to Instagram, Wright shared a carousel of images from his intimate wedding to the girl he referred to as "M" on Friday, October 24, 2025.

"The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life - I love you M," he captioned.

He further enormously thanked, "To everyone who made the day so special, especially @paulsmithdesign for suiting and booting me @sophiedavidsonweddings and @aknowles for the wonderful photography." 

Fans reaction over Isaac Hempstead Wright's marriage: 

As the joyful update went viral on social media, Sophie Turner rushed to his comment section to congratulate her all-grown-up co-star, "Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!"

Another GoT actress, Lena Headey, wrote, "Congratulations, ya beauties." 

While a fan expressed her excitement over the little GoT reunion in the comment section, "I love that the comments are a GoT reunion."

Isaac Hempstead Wright joined the cast of Game of Thrones when he was just 12 years old and played the on-screen brother of Sophie Turner in the series.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad

Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad
Glen Powell comes to Sydney Sweeney's defense over 'Good Jeans' ad backlash

Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness

Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is set to make his big-screen return next year with Big Studio’s upcoming project, 'Christmas Carol'

Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence

Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence
Hailey Bieber shuts down mean comments about her looks after Selena Gomez drama

Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink

Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink
The SKIMS founder defends daughter North West after her fake tattoo and piercing drama

Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show

Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show
Kim Kardashian finally names the person who saved the hit show 'The Kardashians'

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale
Olivia Rodrigo promoted her second studio album, 'Guts', through out this world tour

‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character

‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character
Four episodes of 'Stranger Things' season 5 are set to premiere next month

Margot Robbie to reimagine infamous horror villain in bold new remake

Margot Robbie to reimagine infamous horror villain in bold new remake
The 'Barbie' starlet is lined up to be in advanced discussions about controversial role

Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns

Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares a joyful video amid ongoing health issues that recently sparked concerns among fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth
The 'Jennifer’s Body' actress and the 'Bloody Valentine' singer are back together months after their breakup

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after public snub from wife Blake Lively on 49th birthday

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark
Ariana Grande shared 'Wicked' reignited her interest in music calling the experience as a 'genuine spark'