Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink

The SKIMS founder defends daughter North West after her fake tattoo and piercing drama

  By Fatima Hassan
Kim Kardashian responded to her ex-husband, Kanye West's, frustration over their daughter, North West's, social media habits.

Meanwhile, promoting her upcoming drama series, All’s Fair, the SKIMS founder broke her silence over her 12-year-old eldest daughter's rising fashion choices.

"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that, she's really confident," Kardashian added.

Speaking about her difficulties to raise a preteen child, The Kardashians star said, "I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world." 

"As a mom, you are kind of like learning at the same time," the 45-year-old American media personality and socialite said.

This update comes a few days before Kanye West slammed his daughter’s social media habits, where she rocked her fake face inks and nose piercing. 

After her pre-Halloween themed get-up, Ye said in a bombshell statement that his daughter was "being put on TikTok against" his will.

He also dragged his ex-wife, with whom he parted ways in 2022, for not paying attention to his children. 

However, Kim did not directly reference the Heartless rapper in her interview. 

In addition to North, the former couple is also co-parenting their three kids, named Chicago West, Saint West, and Psalm West.  

