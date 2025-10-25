Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad

Glen Powell has defended his former co-star Sydney Sweeney over controversy surrounding the American Eagle jeans advert.
Earlier this year, the Euphoria star received backlash after getting featured in the brand’s ad.
During a chat with The Guardian, Glen was asked why did no one stepped in for Sydney publicly.
He said, “I think people weighed in on it. But I think people are aware that it’s bulls***.”
The Top Gun: Maverick actor added, “Look, in an era in which businesses are evolving and are seeing their mortality in front of them, sometimes they are desperate to make anything run. Whether it’s true or not, whether it hurts anyone – there is no accountability any more.”
He starred alongside Sydney in the 2023 rom-com movie, Anyone But You.
The American actor noted, “That’s why I don’t say s*** — just let it come, and let it go. Not feeding the beast and not trying to fight anything. I’ve realised the smart people in Hollywood don’t try to fight anything that has nothing to do with them.”
On the relationship front, Sydney and Glen sparked dating rumours a few months ago.
However, both actors have confirmed they are good friends.