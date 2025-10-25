Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds has shared an emotional update just a day after marking his 49th birthday - without Blake Lively's wish.
The Deadpool 3 actor turned to his Instagram account on Friday, October 24 to offer fans a look at his appearance at the @MoreToParkinsons panel with Jimmy Choi (@jcfoxninja) and Dr. Suketu Khandhar.
Alongside photos of him standing next to Jimmy and Suketu Ryan penned a heartfelt caption expressing how he was honoured to be a part of the panel discussion for raising awareness about Parkinson disease.
"I recently had the honor and pleasure of speaking at the @MoreToParkinsons panel about the real-life experiences of people living with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers," wrote the Ghosted actor.
He continued, "What’s true is people living with Parkinson’s experience a wide range of symptoms including hallucinations and delusions."
"What’s also true is many people don’t discuss these symptoms with their caregivers and support systems. When my dad had Parkinson’s, I saw first-hand what it’s like for a loved one to experience Parkinson’s and how my mom experienced it as a caregiver. I also learned the importance of community and connection," Ryan added.
Prior to this update, the Spirited actor reposted a slew of birthday wishes from his friends including Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy - the director of Deadpool & Wolverine.
He also received a gushing birthday tribute from his wife's sister Lori Lively, who called him