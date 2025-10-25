Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after public snub from wife Blake Lively on 49th birthday

  By Riba Shaikh
Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Livelys public snub
Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds has shared an emotional update just a day after marking his 49th birthday - without Blake Lively's wish.

The Deadpool 3 actor turned to his Instagram account on Friday, October 24 to offer fans a look at his appearance at the @MoreToParkinsons panel with Jimmy Choi (@jcfoxninja) and Dr. Suketu Khandhar.

Alongside photos of him standing next to Jimmy and Suketu Ryan penned a heartfelt caption expressing how he was honoured to be a part of the panel discussion for raising awareness about Parkinson disease.

"I recently had the honor and pleasure of speaking at the @MoreToParkinsons panel about the real-life experiences of people living with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers," wrote the Ghosted actor.

He continued, "What’s true is people living with Parkinson’s experience a wide range of symptoms including hallucinations and delusions."

"What’s also true is many people don’t discuss these symptoms with their caregivers and support systems. When my dad had Parkinson’s, I saw first-hand what it’s like for a loved one to experience Parkinson’s and how my mom experienced it as a caregiver. I also learned the importance of community and connection," Ryan added.

Prior to this update, the Spirited actor reposted a slew of birthday wishes from his friends including Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy - the director of Deadpool & Wolverine.

He also received a gushing birthday tribute from his wife's sister Lori Lively, who called him 

