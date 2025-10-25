Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns

Dolly Parton’s fans are delighted with her new update.
On Friday, October 24, the Jolene hitmaker took to Instagram to share a delightful post, sparking a wave of joy among her eight million fans.
The post included the official video of the iconic singer’s hit 2011 track, The Sacrifice, from her 43rd studio album, Better Day.
“Grindstones and rhinestones have made up my life. But I’ve shined like a diamond through sacrifice,” she captioned the post.
The emotional track revolves around the sacrifices made for a career and life choices, with Parton stating the sacrifices have been worth it.
Fans’ reaction:
Dolly Parton’s post receives heartfelt reactions from fans, with one expressing, “Thank you Dolly for giving of yourself for the betterment of our world. The world is a better place because of all you have contributed. The Lord knows. You have a higher calling. Thank you for answering. I appreciate you.”
“We love you Dolly. You have created the best music. You have the best heart as well. So loved by all,” another praised.
A third added, “I love you dolly. Forever an inspiration icon and legend.”
Dolly Parton’s health issues:
Dolly Parton recently sparked concern among fans after she announced cancelling her Las Vegas shows in September 2025, citing “health challenges” and the need for “medical procedures.”