  • By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show

Kim Kardashian has made a bombshell confession about her family show, The Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder recently revealed the main family member who played a key role in securing two more seasons.

In the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 45-year-old star shared, "We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going, Of course, it can be difficult for a reality series to stay entertaining for years on end, especially when the focus is on one family.”

Kim added, "The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!"

Since its 2007 debut, the reality series has not only given the Kardashian-Jenner family fame but also paved a way for them to create a billion-dollar business empire.

The series aired through 2021 before transitioning into the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, the following year.

In June 2015, 75-year-old Caitlyn publicly announced her transition with a groundbreaking Vanity Fair cover story, followed by a candid Diane Sawyer interview and later on her own reality series, I Am Cait.

