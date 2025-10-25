‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character

Stranger Things creator Matt Duffer has confirmed the painful death of the main character ahead of season five release.
Back when season one premiered on Netflix in 2016, the deliberately vague synopsis of the show predicted a young boy would “vanish.”
The synopsis of season one mentioned, “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”
Among the main characters including, Eleven, Will, Lucas, Mike and Dustin, there was a one specific character that set the internet ablaze with his charming personality, Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn).
Even though Eddie’s story ended previous season, fans speculated that his character might revive in the final series.
However, during a chat with Empire, Matt confirmed his Eddie Munson “is dead.”
He said, “I love that Joe Quinn is tsoying with people! But no, he's dead. Joe is so busy, anyway, that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground.”
After leaving the Netflix show, Joe landed major gigs. He starred in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps.
The four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are set to release on November 26.