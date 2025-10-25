Entertainment

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth

The 'Jennifer’s Body' actress and the 'Bloody Valentine' singer are back together months after their breakup

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are giving their love another chance, as they reunited months after their turbulent breakup and the birth of their baby.

A source told PEOPLE that the Jennifer’s Body actress and the Bloody Valentine singer are back together, months after their breakup and the arrival of their daughter, Saga Blade, in March.

"They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon," the source said, adding that it's not revealed yet whether Fox will be joining him on tour or not.

"He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," the insider added.

The outlet shared that another source revealed the couple’s daughter was the reason for their reconciliation.

"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," the insider shared.

They added, "While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways."

"Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him," the insider mentioned.

Notably, their reconciliation came after they parted ways in late 2024, which occurred weeks after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

