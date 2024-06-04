Paris Hilton drops BTS pictures from studio amid ‘Infinite Icon’ release

Paris Hilton has dropped behind-the-scenes pictures from the studio amid her most-awaited album, Infinite Icon, release.
The This is Paris star posted several pictures on her Instagram and captioned it, “I can’t wait til you’re all able to listen to and dance to my new album #InfiniteIcon (music emoji) Presave it at the link in bio!”
The first frame featured her in a crop top and a hoodie, with headphones covering her ears.
In another picture, Paris can be seen laughing as she records a song.
Shortly, after the mother of two dropped behind-the-scenes snaps, her fans swarmed the comment section with love.
A fan wrote, “YASSS IT'S GOING TO SLAY, I CANNOT WAIT TO LISTEN TO INFINITE ICON.”
Another commented, “Screamiing! Yassss, how exciting! i can’t wait anymore for the 2nd Album. (red heart emoji) The true SUPERSTAR, the true ICON, Infinite Icon! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY my beloved sista!”
“It feels so good to hear you sing, I have been waiting for decades,” a third noted.
For the unversed, Paris’ second album will make a worldwide debut on September 6, 2024, which is almost two decades after her first studio record, Paris, came out.