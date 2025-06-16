Romeo Beckham's ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud

Kim Turnbull, who recently parted ways with Romeo Beckham, has broken her silence over long-swirling rumors, suggesting that she was romantically involved with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham.
After months of whispers linking her to the growing rift between the two brothers, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 16, to set the record straight.
“I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on,” the DJ and model wrote.
Kim continued, “I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question.”
“Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved,” she added.
About Kim Turnbull and Beckham brothers’ drama
The row began when the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, claimed that she felt uncomfortable around Kim Turnbull.
Meanwhile, the sources close to the US heiress revealed that Kim had dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. Which she had now denied.