Entertainment

Romeo Beckham's ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham was said to in feud with Romeo Beckham due to his past romance with Kim Turnbull

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Romeo Beckhams ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud
Romeo Beckham's ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud

Kim Turnbull, who recently parted ways with Romeo Beckham, has broken her silence over long-swirling rumors, suggesting that she was romantically involved with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham.

After months of whispers linking her to the growing rift between the two brothers, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 16, to set the record straight.

“I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on,” the DJ and model wrote.

Kim continued, “I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question.”

“Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved,” she added.

Romeo Beckhams ex breaks silence on romance with Brooklyn amid feud


About Kim Turnbull and Beckham brothers’ drama

The row began when the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, claimed that she felt uncomfortable around Kim Turnbull.

Meanwhile, the sources close to the US heiress revealed that Kim had dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. Which she had now denied.

Reese Witherspoon surprises fans with unexpected on-set visitor: Watch
Reese Witherspoon surprises fans with unexpected on-set visitor: Watch
‘The Morning Show’ actress posts delightful behind-the-scenes video in new Instagram post
Britney Spears beams with delight in Church day selfie with son Jayden
Britney Spears beams with delight in Church day selfie with son Jayden
Britney Spears shares two kids, sons Sean Preston and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline
Bruce Willis’ daughter pens tearful Father’s Day note amid his dementia battle
Bruce Willis’ daughter pens tearful Father’s Day note amid his dementia battle
Demi Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, writes heartbreaking tribute to her father, Bruce Willis, who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia
Top 10 spine-chilling series to watch on Netflix this summer
Top 10 spine-chilling series to watch on Netflix this summer
From 'Squid Game' final season to 'Untamed,' Netflix offers a number of exciting shows to enjoy in hot season
'Little Rascals' famed actress Betsy Gay passes away at age of 69
'Little Rascals' famed actress Betsy Gay passes away at age of 69
Betsy Gay appeared in several 1930s projects including 'Our Gang,' 'The Little Rascals' and others
Priyanka Chopra brightens Nick Jonas’ day with adorable post: See
Priyanka Chopra brightens Nick Jonas’ day with adorable post: See
The ‘Citadel’ actress shares a heartwarming post for husband, Nick Jonas, on Instagram
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy gives birth to first child
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy gives birth to first child
‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Charlie Murphy finally becomes a mother after five 'intense' rounds of IVF
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
The SKIMS founder welcomed her eldest daughter, North West, with her ex-husband, Kanye
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber fuels mental health concerns after 'lashing out' at a friend
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer pays heartfelt tribute to her cherished one amid ongoing whirlwind romance with Nat Wolff
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne